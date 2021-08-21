ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $115.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.