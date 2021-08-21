Optimum Investment Advisors Has $151,000 Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Camtek were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Camtek by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Camtek in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMT opened at $35.58 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

