TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $165.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ENPH shares. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.