Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Shares Down 2.7%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19). Approximately 227,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 374,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.22).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUR shares. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £146.62 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.76.

In related news, insider Nick Winks purchased 100,000 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

About Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

