Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 555,100 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EAST opened at $3.12 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 145.50%.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
