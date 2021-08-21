Short Interest in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Expands By 18.5%

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 719,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,008,000 after acquiring an additional 252,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

