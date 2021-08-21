Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,238,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of HUN opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

