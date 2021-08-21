BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $275,968.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $275,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $263,492.10.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $242,580.80.

BLFS opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 756.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

