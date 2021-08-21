CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Up 18.3% in July

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.60, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

