Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 12,896 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$228,039.22.
Shares of MFC opened at C$24.93 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of C$48.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
