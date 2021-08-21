Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch Sells 12,896 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$228,039.22.

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.93 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of C$48.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.46.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.