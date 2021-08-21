CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

COMM stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

