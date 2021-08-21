Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Boosted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Shares of CNC opened at $64.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

