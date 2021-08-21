iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,925 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000.

BATS:REM opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51.

