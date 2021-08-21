Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 501 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STE stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $151.79 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.