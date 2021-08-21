Short Interest in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Declines By 15.1%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

