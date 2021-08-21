Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

AJG opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

