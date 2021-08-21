Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $124.37.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

