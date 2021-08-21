H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $30.67 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.84.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.71. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.