Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

