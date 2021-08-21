Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $68,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 127.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 72,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 719.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 304,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT opened at $4.60 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

