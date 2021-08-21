Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Vistra by 8.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,637,000 after acquiring an additional 906,244 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 86.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after buying an additional 3,651,498 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after buying an additional 483,993 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $114,870,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,380,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after buying an additional 543,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VST. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

