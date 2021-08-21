Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.64 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

BBY opened at $112.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

