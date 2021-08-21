State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 275,539 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CIT Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.55. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

