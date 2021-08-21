Morgan Stanley Cuts Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target to $4.00

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

RMO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.18.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

RMO opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25. Romeo Power has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $562.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.