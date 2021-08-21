5,645 Shares in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUEM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 803.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83.

