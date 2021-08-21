Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $5.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.30.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.65.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $261,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after buying an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,423,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after buying an additional 753,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.