Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,904 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $56.15 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

