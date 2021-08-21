1,794 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $131.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

