PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.54. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PCB stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $292.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

