Brokerages Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) PT at C$61.17

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDI shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.24. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.72.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

