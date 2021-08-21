Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

ETN opened at $167.46 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $168.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

