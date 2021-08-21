Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

