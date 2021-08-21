Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,805 Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ELMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

