Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,805 Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
NASDAQ ELMS opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.30.
Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
