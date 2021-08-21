Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBNY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

Shares of SBNY opened at $245.93 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $268.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

