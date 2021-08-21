Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Wix.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $210.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $196.19 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

