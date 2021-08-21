Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.57.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $794.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $799.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $733.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.