Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $333,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $792,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,756 shares of company stock worth $35,746,529. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $369.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

