Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.10% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

