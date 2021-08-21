Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,169 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,244 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,851 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.66.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

