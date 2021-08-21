Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

