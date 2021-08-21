Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,328 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

