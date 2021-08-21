Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

ASAI stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.77. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.