Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $231.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

