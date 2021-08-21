Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2,160.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Waters by 590.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after buying an additional 138,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,087,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $28,753,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $402.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $411.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,384 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

