Huntington National Bank Sells 431 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBCN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of MBCN opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $145.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

