Huntington National Bank Acquires Shares of 10,000 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $211,556 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

