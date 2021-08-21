Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Up 3.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $127.55 and last traded at $127.20. 142,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 670,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock worth $2,561,314. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after acquiring an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after buying an additional 261,855 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

