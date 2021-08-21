Insider Buying: Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Mark Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$22.89 ($16.35) per share, with a total value of A$114,430.00 ($81,735.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Goodman Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

