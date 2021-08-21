Insider Buying: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Acquires $124,500.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $41.40 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,615,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

