Insider Buying: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ORGO opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.
About Organogenesis
Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.
