Insider Buying: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ORGO opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Organogenesis by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

